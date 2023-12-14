Open Menu

PFA Disposes Off 1400 Liters Adulterated Milk

Sumaira FH Published December 14, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Muzafargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday disposed off 1400 liters of adulterated milk at Sher Shah Toll Plaza Multan road, Muzafargarh during blockage.

According to PFA spokesperson, the food safety team has blockage at Sher Shah Toll plaza and checked vehicle number 2094-CAJ carrying the milk.

Adulteration was found in the milk during test through latest Lactoscan machine.

