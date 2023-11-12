Open Menu

PFA Disposes Off 1500 Liters Adulterated Milk

Faizan Hashmi Published November 12, 2023 | 04:10 PM

PFA disposes off 1500 liters adulterated milk

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has raided and disposed off 1500 liters adulterated milk here Sunday.

According to PFA spokesperson, the food safety team has raided at railway road, checked the milk carrying vehicle and milk collection centre.

The milk was found with adulteration of water, presence of fat less natural ingredients during test through latest Lactoscan machine.

The citizens were asked to dial PFA helpline 1223 in case of any complaint.

