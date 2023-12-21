Open Menu

PFA Disposes Off 15000 Liters Adulterated Milk

Faizan Hashmi Published December 21, 2023 | 07:03 PM

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided and disposed of 15000 liters of adulterated milk on Thursday. According to a PFA Spokesperson, the food safety team has raided Khad Buzdar DG Khan and checked the milk-carrying vehicle

The adulteration of water, urea, and formalin was found in the milk during the test through the latest Lactoscan machine.

The adulterated milk was being supplied to Peshawar from Kot Addu. 800 rotten eggs were also seized from the vehicle as it was used to supply at various bakeries.

