PFA disposes off 1623 litres adulterated milk

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has foiled huge supply of adulterated milk and disposed off 1623 litres adulterated milk on Sunday.

According to PFA spokesman,the PFA food safety teams set-up a temporary picket in Kot Addu and Chowk Sarwar Shaheed chowks and examined the milk through latest lactoscan machines under the directions of senior officials and disposed off 1623 litres adulterated milk.

The adulterated milk was being supplied into Muzaffargarh area from Kot Addu and suburban areas.The PFA officials has urged the people to identify the mafia involved in milk adulteration.

The citizens could contact with nearby PFA offices for free milk test.