PFA disposes off 1650 litres adulterated milk

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided against adulteration mafia and disposed of 1650 liters of adulterated milk.

According to a PFA spokesperson, the dairy safety teams checked a vehicle carrying milk at Chowk Qureshi by using a modern lactose machine.

The milk in the vehicle was disposed of after its samples failed and a warning notice was issued.

The destroyed milk was used to be supplied at milk shops and diary shops in Muzaffargarh.

DG Food Authority said that milk was a basic human food which is consumed by children, young and old and mixing into it is like putting human lives at risk.

PFA was working on a mission to ensure the supply of food products free of adulteration and will continue operations on a regular basis against adulterants of human food products, especially milk