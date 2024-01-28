PFA disposes off 1760kg substandard ghee

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided a local ghee factory and disposed of 1760 kilogrammes of unhygienic ghee on Sunday.

According to the PFA Spokesperson, the PFA team raided a local ghee factory at Jhung Road and disposed of 1760 kg of poor quality and unhealthy ghee during the operation.

The sample of the seized ghee was declared failed during the test while the ghee was used to be supplied at keryana stores and fast food points.

