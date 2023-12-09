PFA disposes off 2000 liters adulterated milk

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has raided and disposed off 2000 liters adulterated milk on Saturday.

According to PFA spokesperson, the food safety team has raided at Gaider bypass and checked the milk carrying vehicle.

The adulteration of water, urea and formalin was found in the milk during test through latest Lactoscan machine.

The adulterated milk was being used to supply at various shops in DG Khan.

