PFA Disposes Off 2500 Kg Fungus Infected Preserves,other Items

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2025 | 03:00 PM

PFA disposes off 2500 kg fungus infected preserves,other items

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday discarded 2500kg fungus infected preserves and other items.

According to a spokesperson,PFA conducted an operation at two beverage plants and a pickles and preserves production unit near Musa Pak and Muslim College.

During the inspections,2,500 kg of fungus-infested preserves,expired tamarind,200 liters of expired juice and 50 liters of unidentified flavors were seized and destroyed on the spot.

The units were found guilty of maintaining poor hygiene and using substandard raw materials.

A fine amounting of Rs.350,000 was imposed on both food business operators for violation.

Director General (DG) PFA Muhammad Asim Javed, emphasized that no-tolerance policy against health-endangering practices will continue.

He urged citizens to report such malpractices on the PFA helpline at 1223.

