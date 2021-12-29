UrduPoint.com

PFA Disposes Off 2900 Liters Adulterated Milk

Muhammad Irfan Published December 29, 2021 | 07:46 PM

MUZAFFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab food authority (PFA) raided and seized 2900 liters adulterated milk which was later disposed off on Wednesday.

The dairy safety team of PFA raided at Sher Khan bypass Multan road and caught a vehicle loaded with adulterated milk.

The mixing of water and chemicals was found in the milk during lecto scan test conducted by the PFA team.

The team disposed off 2900 liters milk on the spot.

