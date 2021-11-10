PFA disposes off 3020 liters adulterated milk

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab food authority (PFA) raided and seized 3020 liters adulterated milk which was later disposed off.

The dairy safety team of PFA raided at Bhuttapur bypass Multan road on Wednesday and caught a vehicle loaded with adulterated milk.

The mixing of water and chemicals was found in the milk during lactoscan test conducted by the PFA team.

The team disposed off 3020 liters milk on the spot.