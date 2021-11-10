UrduPoint.com

PFA Disposes Off 3020 Liters Adulterated Milk

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 06:54 PM

PFA disposes off 3020 liters adulterated milk

Punjab Food authority (PFA) raided and seized 3020 liters adulterated milk which was later disposed off

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab food authority (PFA) raided and seized 3020 liters adulterated milk which was later disposed off.

The dairy safety team of PFA raided at Bhuttapur bypass Multan road on Wednesday and caught a vehicle loaded with adulterated milk.

The mixing of water and chemicals was found in the milk during lactoscan test conducted by the PFA team.

The team disposed off 3020 liters milk on the spot.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Water Road Vehicle

Recent Stories

20 Startups from Punjab to Participate in Dubai Ex ..

20 Startups from Punjab to Participate in Dubai Expo 2020: Minister Higher Educa ..

38 minutes ago
 Rasm-e-Chehulum of Umer Sharif, the phenomenal Pak ..

Rasm-e-Chehulum of Umer Sharif, the phenomenal Pakistani artist.

43 minutes ago
 Over 4.22m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 4.22m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

1 minute ago
 Babies infected with Rubella face congenital heart ..

Babies infected with Rubella face congenital heart ailments, blindness

1 minute ago
 Poland to Bring Police Presence at Belarus Border ..

Poland to Bring Police Presence at Belarus Border to 2,000 Officers on Thursday ..

1 minute ago
 CIS Defense Ministers Approve Plan for Joint Event ..

CIS Defense Ministers Approve Plan for Joint Events in 2022

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.