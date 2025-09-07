PFA disposes off 3,500 liters of adulterated milk in crackdown

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) conducted an early morning crackdown on adulterated milk, destroying 3,500 liters of water-mixed milk on the spot, a spokesperson confirmed on Sunday.

The operation was carried out by setting up surprise checkpoints at the city’s entry points.

During the inspection, 9,500 liters of milk from 20 carrier vehicles were examined.

Out of these, three vehicles were found violating standards and imposed a fine Rs. 110,000, the spokesperson added.

The PFA reiterated that milk carriers are checked on a daily basis to ensure safe supply to citizens.

The authority urged the public to report any complaints regarding food quality through the helpline 1223.