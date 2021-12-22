UrduPoint.com

PFA Disposes Off 3550 Litres Adulterated Milk

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab food authority (PFA) raided and seized 3550 litres adulterated milk which was disposed off.

According to PFA spokesman on Wednesday, the dairy safety team of PFA raided at Laghari bypass chowk and caught vehicle loaded with adulterated milk.

The milk was checked through lactoscan machine which proved adulterated.

The team disposed off the 3550 litres milk.

According to Director General PFA Rafaqat Naswana, the raids were being carried out on daily basis against adulteration mafia for provision of quality milk to masses.

