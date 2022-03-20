PFA disposes off 4000 litres adulterated milk

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Sunday foiled huge supply of adulterated milk and disposed off 4000 litres during an operation.

The PFA food safety teams launched a special operation and set-up a temporary picket at Kot Addu and Chowk Sarwar Shaheed chowks and checked quality of milk being delivered to the cities through latest lactoscan machines under the directions of Director General PFA Rafaqat Ali Naswana.

The teams confiscated 4000 litre adulterated milk and disposed it off when the quality test results was proved poor.

The adulterated milk was being supplied to Muzaffargarh area from Kot Addu and suburban areas.

The Director PFA Rafaqat Ali Naswana urged the masses to identify the mafia involved in milk adulteration and asked people to contact nearby PFA offices for free milk test.