PFA Disposes Off 4,000 Litres Expiry Beverages

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2023 | 11:40 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has seized and disposed of 4,000 litres of expiry beverages.

The food safety team raided a warehouse near Kasuri Chowk MA Jinnah Road here on Friday and found a large number of expired juices kept with fresh stock.

There was no record of the sale and purchase of beverages on the site.

The PFA team destroyed thousands of liters of beverages on the spot and also imposed a Rs 50,000 fine on the warehouse owner.

Unhealthy drinks and expiry juices supplied in Multan city and suburban areas could cause diseases like cholera, stomach ache and ulcers

