PFA Disposes Off 4130 Liters Adulterated Milk

Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2022 | 05:23 PM

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has foiled bid of huge supply of adulterated milk and disposed off 4130 liters milk after seizing during raids on Friday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has foiled bid of huge supply of adulterated milk and disposed off 4130 liters milk after seizing during raids on Friday.

The PFA food safety teams set-up a temporary picket in Kot Addu chowk, Chowk Sarwar Shaheed and examined the milk through latest lacto scan machines under the directions of provincial food minister Hamid Yar Hiraj and disposed off 4130 liters adulterated milk after results of milk samples proved poor.

The adulterated milk was being supplied into Muzaffargarh area from Kot Addu and suburban areas.

The PFA officials has urged the masses to identify the mafia involved in milk adulteration.

The citizens could contact with nearby PFA offices for free milk test.

