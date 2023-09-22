PFA disposes off 5000 liters adulterated milk

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has raided and disposed of 5000 liters of adulterated milk

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Sep, 2023 )

According to the PFA Spokesperson, the food safety team raided Pull Qambar Taunsa road and checked the milk-carrying vehicle.

The adulteration of urea, formalin, and water into the milk during the test through latest Lactoscan machine.

The spokesman further said that the milk was being supplied in Peshawar city. The milk was disposed of adulteration proved.