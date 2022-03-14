PFA disposes off 530 litre adulterated milk

UrduPoint.com

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) disposed off 530 litre adulterated milk during a special operation launched here on Monday.

In line with special directives of Director General Punjab Food Authority Rafaqat Ali Naswana, the PFA team launched an operation different milk collection points of Basti Malkani and Mouza Waryanwala.

The team recovered 530 litre adulterated milk and imposed fine of Rs 10,000 on many other shopkeepers.

In a statement issued here, DG PFA said that sale of adulterated milk would not be tolerated at any cost. He said that no one would be allowed to put public lives on risk. He urged citizens to avail free test facility of milk from any office of PFA.

