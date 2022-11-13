PFA disposes off 530 litre adulterated milk

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) recovered 530 liters of adulterated milk during a special crackdown launched across the district on Sunday.

In line with special directives of Director General PFA Punjab Mudassir Riaz, the PFA teams launched a crackdown against adulterated milk.

The teams set up different pickets at separate entry points of the district and recovered 530 liters of adulterated milk.

The PFA teams disposed off the adulterated milk as it was unhealthy.

In a statement, DG PFA Mudasir Riaz said that milk was being checked on a daily basis before supply. He said that no one would be allowed to put public lives at risk.