UrduPoint.com

PFA Disposes Off 530 Litre Adulterated Milk

Faizan Hashmi Published November 13, 2022 | 02:00 PM

PFA disposes off 530 litre adulterated milk

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) recovered 530 liters of adulterated milk during a special crackdown launched across the district on Sunday.

In line with special directives of Director General PFA Punjab Mudassir Riaz, the PFA teams launched a crackdown against adulterated milk.

The teams set up different pickets at separate entry points of the district and recovered 530 liters of adulterated milk.

The PFA teams disposed off the adulterated milk as it was unhealthy.

In a statement, DG PFA Mudasir Riaz said that milk was being checked on a daily basis before supply. He said that no one would be allowed to put public lives at risk.

Related Topics

Punjab Sunday

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 final: England win toss, opt to ..

T20 World Cup 2022 final: England win toss, opt to bowl first

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. Englan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. England

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

5 hours ago
 T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: ..

T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: Marriyum Aurangzeb

14 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.