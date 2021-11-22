PFA disposes off 600 litters adulterated milk

(@FahadShabbir)

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab food authority (PFA) raided and seized 600 liters adulterated milk which was later disposed off on Monday in Layyah.

According to( PFA ) spokesman, Dairy Safety team of PFA raided at Azam Chowk Layyah in the premises of city police and caught a vehicle loaded with adulterated milk.

The composition of water and chemicals was found in the milk during lacto scan test conducted by the PFA team. The team disposed off 600 litters milk on the spot.