PFA disposes off 6000 litres adulterated milk

MUZAFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) raided and seized 6000 litres adulterated milk which was later disposed off.

According to PFA spokesman, the dairy safety team of PFA raided at Ahmed chowk in the premises of City Police station on Thursday and caught three vehicles loaded with adulterated milk.

The milk was checked through CDR test which proved adulterated with mixing of water and detergents. The team disposed off the 6000 litres milk.

According to Director General PFA, the raids were being carried out on daily basis against adulteration mafia for provision of quality milk to citizens.