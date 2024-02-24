Open Menu

PFA Disposes Off 620 Litres adulterated milk

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2024 | 12:50 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided and disposed of 620 litres adulterated milk.

The PFA Food safety team checked 34 vehicles carrying milk at entrance and exit points of the city and disposed of hundreds of litres adulterated milk.

The teams also checked two bakeries in Kot Addu and imposed a Rs 55000 fine for violation.

Likewise, a Rs 44000 fine was imposed on two restaurants at Taunsa Morr over using china salt during the preparation of food.

