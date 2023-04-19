PFA disposes off 740 liters adulterated milk

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday raided against adulteration mafia and disposed off 740 liters of adulterated milk after seizing it.

According to PFA spokesperson, the dairy safety teams checked the thousands of liters milk in 19 vehicles by using modern lactosene machine during establishing pickets at Taunsa Mor in suburbs of Kot Addu and near Pathan hotel Sananwan area.

The milk loaded on five vehicles was disposed off on the spot after its samples failed.

The spokesman said that there was lack of fats in the milk and detergents while chemicals and other harmful ingredients were also found.

The Food Safety team while giving warning to the vehicle owners over adulteration of milk, said that the milk was a basic food which was consumed by everyone including children, old and young.

The adulteration of milk will not be tolerated and strict legal action will be taken as per law, the spokesman said.