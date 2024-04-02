PFA disposes off 7,600 liters of expired carbonated beverages

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) disposed off 7,600 liters of expired carbonated beverages and also imposed fine Rs 150,000 on owners of the beverage plant in Dera Ghazi Khan

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Punjab food Authority (PFA) disposed off 7,600 liters of expired carbonated beverages and also imposed fine Rs 150,000 on owners of the beverage plant in Dera Ghazi Khan.

According to official sources, a team led by director operations south Shehzad Khan Magassi inspected a beverage plant, situated at Multan road.

The team seized huge amount of carbonated drinks. The drink was about to be transported to various backer shops in the region.

However, the team eliminated the expired drinks and also imposed fine Rs 150,000 on the owners. PFA team urged citizens to contact Helpline 1223 for action against the production units playing havoc with public lives.