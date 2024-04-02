PFA Disposes Off 7,600 Liters Of Expired Carbonated Beverages
Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2024 | 08:18 PM
Punjab Food Authority (PFA) disposed off 7,600 liters of expired carbonated beverages and also imposed fine Rs 150,000 on owners of the beverage plant in Dera Ghazi Khan
DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Punjab food Authority (PFA) disposed off 7,600 liters of expired carbonated beverages and also imposed fine Rs 150,000 on owners of the beverage plant in Dera Ghazi Khan.
According to official sources, a team led by director operations south Shehzad Khan Magassi inspected a beverage plant, situated at Multan road.
The team seized huge amount of carbonated drinks. The drink was about to be transported to various backer shops in the region.
However, the team eliminated the expired drinks and also imposed fine Rs 150,000 on the owners. PFA team urged citizens to contact Helpline 1223 for action against the production units playing havoc with public lives.
Recent Stories
IHC Judges’ letter: Imran Khan salutes judges for raising voice
12-year-old opens fire in Finnish school, injuring three
Ukrainian war damage claims system launches
Fitch Ratings says France likely needs more spending cuts
Iranian ambassador calls on prime minister
Governor visits Holy Trinity Church on Easter
Traders express concern over rising trend of petroleum product prices
Anti-India protest rally held in Muzaffarabad
Over 500,000 passengers transported by Madinah buses so far in Ramazan
Sri Lanka close on victory in second Bangladesh Test
Minister approves promotion, placement of 305 nursing staff
Governor chairs meeting on launch of IT program in Hyderabad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC Judges’ letter: Imran Khan salutes judges for raising voice3 minutes ago
-
Iranian ambassador calls on prime minister5 minutes ago
-
Governor visits Holy Trinity Church on Easter5 minutes ago
-
Traders express concern over rising trend of petroleum product prices6 minutes ago
-
Anti-India protest rally held in Muzaffarabad4 minutes ago
-
Over 500,000 passengers transported by Madinah buses so far in Ramazan4 minutes ago
-
Minister approves promotion, placement of 305 nursing staff5 minutes ago
-
Governor chairs meeting on launch of IT program in Hyderabad5 minutes ago
-
Professors demands Intermediate exam conduct in April4 minutes ago
-
Minister for regularization of tourism activities to increase revenue, service delivery,4 minutes ago
-
CDA adopting comprehensive strategy to ensure best facilities in hospitals4 minutes ago
-
PESCO holds online Facebook Kachehry on April 4th4 minutes ago