PFA disposes off 7700 litres adulterated milk

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :The Dairy Safety team of Punjab food Authority (PFA) disposed off adulterated milk in the urban areas of the city here on Tuesday.

According to PFA spokesman, the PFA teams launched a crackdown against adulterated milk and checked quality of the milk at different shops in the city.

The PFA team found Thirty eight shopkeepers involved in selling adulterated milk in which different chemicals were used for thickness.

The PFA team imposed fine of Rs 90000 and also disposed off 7700 litres adulterated milk.

The PFA senior official said that crackdown against the milk shops would continue without any discrimination.