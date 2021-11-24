UrduPoint.com

PFA Disposes Off 900 Liters Adulterated Milk

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 04:56 PM

PFA disposes off 900 liters adulterated milk

Punjab Food authority (PFA) raided and seized 900 liters adulterated milk which was later disposed off on Wednesday

MUZAFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab food authority (PFA) raided and seized 900 liters adulterated milk which was later disposed off on Wednesday.

The dairy safety team of PFA raided at Sher Khan bypass Multan road and caught a vehicle loaded with adulterated milk.

The mixing of water and chemicals was found in the milk during lecto scan test conducted by the PFA team.

The team disposed off 900 liters milk on the spot.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Water Road Vehicle

Recent Stories

Bulgaria, N.Macedonia mourn after fatal tourist bu ..

Bulgaria, N.Macedonia mourn after fatal tourist bus crash

47 seconds ago
 Registration of artistes begins in Sargodha

Registration of artistes begins in Sargodha

48 seconds ago
 Finance ministry refutes misleading news on gas sh ..

Finance ministry refutes misleading news on gas shortage

49 seconds ago
 New Zealand to benefit as trade, travel hub connec ..

New Zealand to benefit as trade, travel hub connecting Asia to South America: re ..

52 seconds ago
 Means of production prices fall in China

Means of production prices fall in China

9 minutes ago
 Capital to get another drug addicts' rehabilitatio ..

Capital to get another drug addicts' rehabilitation center: Ijaz Shah

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.