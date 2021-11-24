PFA disposes off 900 liters adulterated milk

Punjab Food authority (PFA) raided and seized 900 liters adulterated milk which was later disposed off on Wednesday

MUZAFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab food authority (PFA) raided and seized 900 liters adulterated milk which was later disposed off on Wednesday.

The dairy safety team of PFA raided at Sher Khan bypass Multan road and caught a vehicle loaded with adulterated milk.

The mixing of water and chemicals was found in the milk during lecto scan test conducted by the PFA team.

The team disposed off 900 liters milk on the spot.