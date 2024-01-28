PFA Disposes Off 900 Liters Adulterated Milk
Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2024 | 06:10 PM
DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided a milk collection centre disposed of 900 litres of adulterated milk and seized a chiller on Sunday.
According to the PFA Spokesperson, the food safety team raided a milk collection centre at Chak 322 Chobara Layyah and the samples of milk were found to fail during the test.
The poisonous milk was being prepared by adulterating chemicals. The quality of milk was checked by a modern lactoscan machine.
Substandard milk was being supplied to various grocery stores and bakeries. The hundreds of litres of adulterated milk were disposed of and a case was registered against the owners.
APP/hus-sak
1635 hrs
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024
France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G
IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School
JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28
132 Traffic Police wardens promoted
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers
ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections
Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election
Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..
Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina
FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab ministers meet Sikh community in Toronto2 minutes ago
-
PU awards PhD degrees2 minutes ago
-
Minister inspects Bund Road corridor, reviews advancements2 minutes ago
-
DEO Rescue-1122 seeks plan for elections in two days12 minutes ago
-
Election code of conduct to be implemented: RPO12 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler held, drugs recovered22 minutes ago
-
Annual science warts exhibition held22 minutes ago
-
KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi distributes laptops among students32 minutes ago
-
Labourer dies, another hurt as wall caved in42 minutes ago
-
CM Baqar decides to recruit ‘Sub-Registrars’ through SPSC42 minutes ago
-
PFA disposes off 1760kg substandard ghee42 minutes ago
-
Punjab minister advocates technology to revolutionise health sector42 minutes ago