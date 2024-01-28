Open Menu

PFA Disposes Off 900 Liters Adulterated Milk

Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2024 | 06:10 PM

PFA disposes off 900 liters adulterated milk

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided a milk collection centre disposed of 900 litres of adulterated milk and seized a chiller on Sunday.

According to the PFA Spokesperson, the food safety team raided a milk collection centre at Chak 322 Chobara Layyah and the samples of milk were found to fail during the test.

The poisonous milk was being prepared by adulterating chemicals. The quality of milk was checked by a modern lactoscan machine.

Substandard milk was being supplied to various grocery stores and bakeries. The hundreds of litres of adulterated milk were disposed of and a case was registered against the owners.

APP/hus-sak

1635 hrs

Related Topics

Punjab Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

10 hours ago
 France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in sup ..

France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G

19 hours ago
 IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training ..

IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School

19 hours ago
 JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on ..

JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28

19 hours ago
 132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

20 hours ago
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ o ..

Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers

20 hours ago
 ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for Febru ..

ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections

20 hours ago
 Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

20 hours ago
 Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani natio ..

Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..

20 hours ago
 Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cort ..

Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina

20 hours ago
 FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, m ..

FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan