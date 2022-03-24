UrduPoint.com

PFA Disposes Off 900 Litres Adulterated Milk

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2022 | 07:41 PM

PFA disposes off 900 litres adulterated milk

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has foiled huge supply of adulterated milk and disposed off 900 litres adulterated milk during an operation conducted on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has foiled huge supply of adulterated milk and disposed off 900 litres adulterated milk during an operation conducted on Thursday. According to PFA spokesman,The PFA food safety teams launched a special operation and set-up a temporary picket at different localities of the city and checked quality of milk being delivered to the city through latest lactoscan machines under the directions of Director General PFA.

The teams recovered 900 litre adulterated milk and later, disposed off the milk when the quality test results of milk proved poor.

The Director PFA urged the masses to identify the mafia involved in milk adulteration and asked people contact nearby PFA offices for free milk test.

Related Topics

Poor Punjab

Recent Stories

Special Branch plays vital role in maintaining law ..

Special Branch plays vital role in maintaining law & order: IGP

1 minute ago
 DC for intensive measures to eliminate dengue

DC for intensive measures to eliminate dengue

1 minute ago
 LB Elections; 320 contenders for 22 Tehsil Mayor s ..

LB Elections; 320 contenders for 22 Tehsil Mayor seats of Hazara region

1 minute ago
 IUB starts classes to prepare students for CSS, PM ..

IUB starts classes to prepare students for CSS, PMS

1 minute ago
 G7, EU Announce Initiative to Share Information, C ..

G7, EU Announce Initiative to Share Information, Coordinate on Evasion of Russia ..

18 minutes ago
 US Sanctions Russian Businessman Timchenko, His Co ..

US Sanctions Russian Businessman Timchenko, His Companies Volga Group, Transoil ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>