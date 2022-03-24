PFA disposes off 900 litres adulterated milk

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has foiled huge supply of adulterated milk and disposed off 900 litres adulterated milk during an operation conducted on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) : According to PFA spokesman,The PFA food safety teams launched a special operation and set-up a temporary picket at different localities of the city and checked quality of milk being delivered to the city through latest lactoscan machines under the directions of Director General PFA.

The teams recovered 900 litre adulterated milk and later, disposed off the milk when the quality test results of milk proved poor.

The Director PFA urged the masses to identify the mafia involved in milk adulteration and asked people contact nearby PFA offices for free milk test.