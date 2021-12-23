PFA disposes off 9000 adulterated milk

The Dairy Safety team of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) disposed off adulterated milk in the urban areas of the city here on Thursday

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :The Dairy Safety team of Punjab food Authority (PFA) disposed off adulterated milk in the urban areas of the city here on Thursday.

According to PFA spokesman, the PFA teams launched a crackdown against adulterated milk and checked quality of the milk at different shops in the city.

The PFA team found forty shopkeepers involved in selling adulterated milk in which different chemicals were used for thickness.

The PFA team imposed fine of Rs 80000 and also disposed of 9000 litres adulterated milk.

The Director General PFA Rafaqat Ali Naswana said crackdown against the milk shops would continue without any discrimination on daily basis.