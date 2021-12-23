UrduPoint.com

PFA Disposes Off 9000 Adulterated Milk

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 08:23 PM

PFA disposes off 9000 adulterated milk

The Dairy Safety team of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) disposed off adulterated milk in the urban areas of the city here on Thursday

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :The Dairy Safety team of Punjab food Authority (PFA) disposed off adulterated milk in the urban areas of the city here on Thursday.

According to PFA spokesman, the PFA teams launched a crackdown against adulterated milk and checked quality of the milk at different shops in the city.

The PFA team found forty shopkeepers involved in selling adulterated milk in which different chemicals were used for thickness.

The PFA team imposed fine of Rs 80000 and also disposed of 9000 litres adulterated milk.

The Director General PFA Rafaqat Ali Naswana said crackdown against the milk shops would continue without any discrimination on daily basis.

Related Topics

Punjab Fine

Recent Stories

EHS organises 7th Regional Conference on Best Prac ..

EHS organises 7th Regional Conference on Best Practices in quality and patient s ..

27 minutes ago
 UAE Innovates 2022 to enrich culture of creativity ..

UAE Innovates 2022 to enrich culture of creativity within UAE Government

57 minutes ago
 Manchester City’s owners are behind its success: ..

Manchester City’s owners are behind its success: Pablo Zabaleta

1 hour ago
 Dubai Police uncovers AED58 million worth of Capta ..

Dubai Police uncovers AED58 million worth of Captagon pills hidden in shipment o ..

1 hour ago
 UAE President confers Medal of Independence on Amb ..

UAE President confers Medal of Independence on Ambassador of Korea

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs foils attempt to smuggle 79,477 capt ..

Dubai Customs foils attempt to smuggle 79,477 captagon pills at Hatta Border Cro ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.