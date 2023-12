MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Punjab food Authority (PFA) raided and disposed of over 1400 litres of adulterated milk.

The PFA Food safety team stopped a milk-carrying vehicle during a picket near the Sher Shah toll plaza seized over 1400 litres of adulterated milk and later disposed of the milk.

Water and fat were found in the milk during the test.