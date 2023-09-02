Open Menu

PFA Disposes Off Over 2000 Bottles Unhygienic Drinks

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2023 | 05:12 PM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) have raided at a fake beverages manufacturing plant located at suburb village 557/EB and disposed off over 2000 bottles of unhygienic juices in the name of well-known national brand.

PFA team on receiving information, raided at a fake beverage plant and recovered thousands of litres fake drinks, label, empty bottles and chemicals used in manufacturing. The plant was also seized and further legal action launched.

The bottles of unhealthy juices were being supplied into various cities.

