PFA disposes off thousands litres of chemical milk

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) here on Tuesday disposed off thousands litres of milk, made from chemicals.

According to official sources, a tanker was seized near adda Kachi-Pakki after a team of PFA raided at milk collection centre.

The team also examined the milk, in collection centre's chiller which was also made of chemicals.

The milk was disposed off by the team. The owner was fined Rs 15,000 for selling the substandard milk.