UrduPoint.com

PFA Disposes Off Thousands Litres Of Chemical Milk

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 19, 2022 | 05:20 PM

PFA disposes off thousands litres of chemical milk

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) here on Tuesday disposed off thousands litres of milk, made from chemicals.

According to official sources, a tanker was seized near adda Kachi-Pakki after a team of PFA raided at milk collection centre.

The team also examined the milk, in collection centre's chiller which was also made of chemicals.

The milk was disposed off by the team. The owner was fined Rs 15,000 for selling the substandard milk.

Related Topics

Punjab From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Norway agree to enhance existing fratern ..

Pakistan, Norway agree to enhance existing fraternal ties in diverse fields

12 minutes ago
 Madhubala’s story to be shared by her sister Bhu ..

Madhubala’s story to be shared by her sister Bhushan

51 minutes ago
 Mazari claims to have found "recording device" in ..

Mazari claims to have found "recording device" in bedroom

1 hour ago
 Pakistan underscores it's commitment with IMF prog ..

Pakistan underscores it's commitment with IMF program

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz urges ECP to announce verdict in foreig ..

PM Shehbaz urges ECP to announce verdict in foreign funding case

4 hours ago
 Rupee touches new low against US dollar

Rupee touches new low against US dollar

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.