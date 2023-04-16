PFA disposes off unhealthy ice cream, fine imposed

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided against elements involved in supplying unhygienic ice creams in the summer season and seized 2650 substandard ice creams PFA food safety teams checked the ice cream unit and juice plant at Yadgar Chowk, Vishanpura and Capco road Muzaffargarh.

The team disposed of unhealthy ice creams and 10-kilogramme of fake packing material.

According to PFA spokesperson, Rs 25,000 fine was imposed on the ice cream unit, and beverages plant over violation of hygiene rules.

Food business owners were selling ice creams made with substandard ingredients while fake labelling was being used for the packaging.

The presence of insects and poor cleanliness arrangements were found in the storage area.

The citizens could contact the PFA helpline number 1223 in case of any complaint.