PFA distroys 175 liters of unhealthy oil in Chiniot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Punjab Food Authority's food safety team in Chiniot seized and disposed of 175 liters of untraceable and unhealthy oil from a local unit, on Friday

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority's food safety team in Chiniot seized and disposed of 175 liters of untraceable and unhealthy oil from a local unit, on Friday.

According to official sources, during an inspection, the team discovered the unit was using untraced oil for frying nimko (savory snacks).

The authority immediately confiscated the 175 liters of harmful oil and imposed a fine of 35,000 PKR on the owner for the violation on the spot.

Additionally, the team also fined another snack unit located on Sargodha Road 25,000 PKR for using untraced oil, poor cleaning arrangements, and the absence of a medical certificate for the staff.

APP/dha/378