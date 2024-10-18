Open Menu

PFA Distroys 175 Liters Of Unhealthy Oil In Chiniot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2024 | 09:51 PM

PFA distroys 175 liters of unhealthy oil in Chiniot

The Punjab Food Authority's food safety team in Chiniot seized and disposed of 175 liters of untraceable and unhealthy oil from a local unit, on Friday

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority's food safety team in Chiniot seized and disposed of 175 liters of untraceable and unhealthy oil from a local unit, on Friday.

According to official sources, during an inspection, the team discovered the unit was using untraced oil for frying nimko (savory snacks).

The authority immediately confiscated the 175 liters of harmful oil and imposed a fine of 35,000 PKR on the owner for the violation on the spot.

Additionally, the team also fined another snack unit located on Sargodha Road 25,000 PKR for using untraced oil, poor cleaning arrangements, and the absence of a medical certificate for the staff.

APP/dha/378

Related Topics

Poor Punjab Oil Fine Road Chiniot Sargodha Pakistani Rupee From

Recent Stories

Punjab ESD responds to 18 road accidents, rescues ..

Punjab ESD responds to 18 road accidents, rescues 22 injured

44 seconds ago
 CPWB hosts academic prize distribution ceremony

CPWB hosts academic prize distribution ceremony

47 seconds ago
 MD SSWMB chairs meeting on garbage collection, cle ..

MD SSWMB chairs meeting on garbage collection, cleaning in district Central

49 seconds ago
 Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan signs th ..

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan signs three bills into law

50 seconds ago
 PTI social media wing victimises innocent girls: A ..

PTI social media wing victimises innocent girls: Azma Bokhari

13 minutes ago
 Farmers must prefer rice harvester for harvesting

Farmers must prefer rice harvester for harvesting

13 minutes ago
Wheat sowing in rain fed areas must be completed t ..

Wheat sowing in rain fed areas must be completed till Nov 15

13 minutes ago
 Sinwar's killing boosts Netanyahu but still no sig ..

Sinwar's killing boosts Netanyahu but still no sign of war ending

13 minutes ago
 CM congratulates Pakistan team on winning test aga ..

CM congratulates Pakistan team on winning test against England

13 minutes ago
 BAJK earns record Rs. 1.414 billion profit during ..

BAJK earns record Rs. 1.414 billion profit during 9 months

29 minutes ago
 Senator claims to have all require numbers for con ..

Senator claims to have all require numbers for constitutional amendment

3 minutes ago
 Italian PM says 'unacceptable' to target UN peacek ..

Italian PM says 'unacceptable' to target UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan