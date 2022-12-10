PFA drive to check canteens, cafeterias of educational institutions from Dec 12

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) will launch a campaign of checking canteens and cafeterias of schools and colleges across the division from December 12 (Monday) in order to ensure quality food items to students.

According to PFA sources, the purpose of checking canteens in public and private sectors schools and colleges was to enforce the SOPs issued by the Punjab Food Authority and make it mandatory to prepare and sell fresh food items on a daily basis in accordance with the rules of hygiene.

Strict legal action would be taken against those who sell unhygienic, sub-standard and prohibited items in educational institutions.

It is pertinent to mention here, the sale of Gutka, Gola Ganda, Ice Lollies, carbonateddrinks and energy drinks had been prohibited in educational institutions.