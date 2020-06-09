PFA dumped 1000 liter adulterated milk

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) dumped about 1000 liter adulterated milk while holding crackdown against 'milk mafia' under charges of director operation Atta-ul-Haq Khokhar here on Tuesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) dumped about 1000 liter adulterated milk while holding crackdown against 'milk mafia' under charges of director operation Atta-ul-Haq Khokhar here on Tuesday.

Action was launched after setting up picket at Pareetum intersection where different vehicles carrying about 5,000 liter milk got checked on the spot.

One thousand liter milk was wasted after failing to meet required standard on laboratory test.

Director General Food Authority Irfan Maimon said the wasted milk was found mixed with urea and water.

He said mixing of water or any other chemical into milk was a grave crime and punishable act and causing spread lot of diseases among people of all ages.