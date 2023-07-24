(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DG Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :PFA dumps 2000 kg spoiled food Punjab Food Authority (PFA) recovered during different raids conducted here on Monday. According to the spokesman, multiple raids were continued against impure foods in different parts of Southern Punjab.

In Layyah, checks were held at production units of jam and pickles working at Hira Minar and Lalazar Colony where preserved stuff of sweet and salted material were stored in large drums.

Moreover, defective arrangements of cleanliness were found in the stores, it was said.

The food authority teams fined collectively over Rs. 45,000 to owners concerned of manufacturing units of pickles and jam.

DG food authority regarding the recovery, said that nobody would let play with the lives of people and that noose around criminal elements were tightened for supplying dirty and unhealthy foods in markets.