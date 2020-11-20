UrduPoint.com
PFA Dumps 2000 Liters Tainted Milk

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 03:30 PM

PFA dumps 2000 liters tainted milk

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) has dumped about two thousand liters of tainted milk in a big container after intercepting it at Jitoi road for checking.

It was not only watered down,mixed with chemicals and detergents which was hazardous for health,said by DG PFA Irfan Maimon on Friday.

Milk was being supplied in different parts of the district in vehicle number SGC 9151 and proved adulterous by lacto scan machine.

The DG expressed zero tolerance over holding of mixing in milk. He said 'milk mobile Testing Service' was started in different nooks and corners of the province to improve its efficacy up to remarkable level.

Standard of milk was being checked at all entrance and exit points of the districts of whole province, he said.

More Stories From Pakistan

