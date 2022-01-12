PFA dumps 600 kg rotten meat

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) dumped about 600 kg rotten meat after checking vehicle was stuffed with flesh spotted at Delhi Gate here Wednesday morning.

According to DG Rifaqat Ali Niswana, a man was arrested on the spot and the material got wasted at waste management dumping site.

Vehicle no. LES 7547 was handed over into custody of the police station concerned.

DG PFA said the stinking meat has to be distributed among restaurans and hotels in across the city.

He said sellers of poison in the name of food won't be forgiven because they were playing with lives of generations.