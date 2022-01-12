UrduPoint.com

PFA Dumps 600 Kg Rotten Meat

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2022 | 02:00 PM

PFA dumps 600 kg rotten meat

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) dumped about 600 kg rotten meat after checking vehicle was stuffed with flesh spotted at Delhi Gate here Wednesday morning.

According to DG Rifaqat Ali Niswana, a man was arrested on the spot and the material got wasted at waste management dumping site.

Vehicle no. LES 7547 was handed over into custody of the police station concerned.

DG PFA said the stinking meat has to be distributed among restaurans and hotels in across the city.

He said sellers of poison in the name of food won't be forgiven because they were playing with lives of generations.

Related Topics

Delhi Punjab Police Station Vehicle Man SITE

Recent Stories

Shahid Afridi’s visit to NCA makes him feel nost ..

Shahid Afridi’s visit to NCA makes him feel nostalgic

5 minutes ago
 Over 2.91 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered ..

Over 2.91 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

15 minutes ago
 Police arrest 2, recovers liquor, mainpuri recover ..

Police arrest 2, recovers liquor, mainpuri recovered

15 minutes ago
 Chinese mainland reports 166 locally transmitted C ..

Chinese mainland reports 166 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

15 minutes ago
 Almaty Airport to Reopen on Thursday - Kazakh Civi ..

Almaty Airport to Reopen on Thursday - Kazakh Civil Aviation Authority

15 minutes ago
 Police pickets to be set up in jurisdiction of all ..

Police pickets to be set up in jurisdiction of all police stations

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.