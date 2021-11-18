UrduPoint.com

PFA Eliminates Vegetables Grown Irrigated With Sewage Water

MUZAFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) eliminated vegetables, grown at an area nine kanals and irrigated by sewerage and industrial waste water, here on Thursday near Vehari road in Basti khair at Ali Pur .

The operation led by director operation south namely Shehzad Khan Magassi, was conducted .

According to PFA, the vegetables, irrigated with sewage and industrial waste were hazardous for human health. Such sort of water could only be used for decorative plants, flowering plants etc, he added.

He urged masses to identify vegetable fields, being irrigated with sewage water. The PFA team disposed off the vegetables by ploughed the field .

