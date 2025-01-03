PFA ensured healthy food from field to plate in 2024

The Punjab Food Authority is making strenuous efforts to ensure a nutritious food from fields to plates and farms to consumers

According to official sources here Friday, food safety teams checked more than 74,000 food points and closed 190 units for violation of laws in 2024. Over 9,600 food outlets were fined Rs 113.9 million for poor arrangements, and 187 cases were registered for serious violations.

The teams checked vegetables cultivated over 520 kanals of land and destroyed thousands of kilograms of vegetables cultivated with sewerage waters. The Meat Safety Task Force destroyed more than 13,000 kg of unhealthy meat. As many as 6,500 liters of used oil, 6,600 kg of adulterated spices were destroyed, more than 20,000 liters of substandard cold drinks and 18,000 Gutka sachets were destroyed during the year.

Over 14,000 eggs, 8,100 kg of jam and 200 kg of sweets were also wasted. More than 1,000 food samples were taken for detailed testing of food quality and improvement notices were served to more than 35,900 food points.

Sources said that under people-friendly policies, the food authority also launched unique and sustainable programs including good health for the common man, eat safe food campaign and better nutrition of children, eat safe kids campaign. For the better health of women, eat safe women program and a cartoon series for children were also introduced.

They said that food labs were also established in all divisional headquarters of Punjab. For better quality of meat, the Meat Safety Task Force was activated. A separate wing has also been set up for the complete inspection of oil and ghee.