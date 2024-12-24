PFA Fails Attempt To Supply Dead Meat To City
Faizan Hashmi Published December 24, 2024 | 09:49 PM
Punjab Food Authority’s teams foiled an attempt to supply dead chicken meat to the city on Tuesday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Punjab Food Authority’s teams foiled an attempt to supply dead chicken meat to the city on Tuesday.
According to spokesperson, the team working on a tip-off, stopped a loader rickshaw on Sadhar bypass and during its checking found 478 kg meat of dead chicken which was dumped on the spot.
The supplier has been arrested and a case has been registered against him.
The dead meat was being supplied to the city area from a poultry farm. The dead meat was being supplied at various fast food points.
Recent Stories
Embiid ejected in Sixers' win over Spurs, Magic beat Boston
Cold, partly cloudy weather expected to persist
Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar visits SCCI, discusses economic reforms
PFA fails attempt to supply dead meat to city
UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid
Experts discuss climate change impacts on crop calendars
Sukkur Police recovered abducted teenager
499 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 hours
LESCO resolves 1,069 complaints last day
Saving the mysterious African manatee at Cameroon hotspot
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi suggests reforms to uphold Quaid-e-Azam's vision
LESCO collects Rs 6.028m from 282 defaulters in 24 hours
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PFA fails attempt to supply dead meat to city1 minute ago
-
Experts discuss climate change impacts on crop calendars1 minute ago
-
Sukkur Police recovered abducted teenager9 minutes ago
-
499 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 hours9 minutes ago
-
LESCO resolves 1,069 complaints last day9 minutes ago
-
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi suggests reforms to uphold Quaid-e-Azam's vision9 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects Rs 6.028m from 282 defaulters in 24 hours18 minutes ago
-
PM extends Christmas greetings, highlights values of peace, brotherhood18 minutes ago
-
Arrangements to mark 17th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto reviewed18 minutes ago
-
Minorities enjoy equal rights, facilities in Punjab : Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari18 minutes ago
-
Nafisa Shah, VC SALU inaugurate new Time Management System, HRMS16 minutes ago
-
Punjab Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani reviews arrangements for CM ..16 minutes ago