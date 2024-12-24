PFA fails attempt to supply dead meat to city

Punjab Food Authority’s teams foiled an attempt to supply dead chicken meat to the city on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Punjab Food Authority’s teams foiled an attempt to supply dead chicken meat to the city on Tuesday.

According to spokesperson, the team working on a tip-off, stopped a loader rickshaw on Sadhar bypass and during its checking found 478 kg meat of dead chicken which was dumped on the spot.

The supplier has been arrested and a case has been registered against him.

The dead meat was being supplied to the city area from a poultry farm. The dead meat was being supplied at various fast food points.