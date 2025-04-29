PFA, FAO join hands to advance nutrition, food safety

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) A delegation from Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations on Tuesday visited the PFA headquarters and held a detailed meeting with Director General PFA Muhammad Asim Javed.

Discussions focused on food safety laws, food fortification, public nutrition, modernization of inspection systems, improvements in the food control framework & reducing food waste. Special attention was given to wheat fortification & developing a joint strategy for the future.

According to the spokesman for the PFA, both parties agreed to collaborate on officer capacity building, incorporating international-level technologies, introducing advanced machinery & kits for milk testing & launching public nutrition awareness programs across the province.

On the occasion, DG PFA Asim Javed stated that efforts are underway to enhance milk production, improve livestock breeding & modernize dairy farming. Alongside food safety, the authority is working to instill nutrition awareness among children from an early age. In collaboration with FAO, province wide nutrition programs will be launched for children, women and people of all ages, he added.

The FAO delegation appreciated Punjab Food Authority's school Nutrition Program & public outreach efforts through social media to promote a nutritious diet. They emphasized that early childhood nutrition training will yield long-term positive outcomes. "Today’s children are the builders of tomorrow," the delegation stated, commending DG Asim Javed's leadership on nutrition-focused initiatives.