PFA fine 12 food points

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority on Friday launched a crackdown against those shopkeepers and food points who were selling substandard food items to citizens.

According to a spokesman for the PFA, food safety team led by Deputy Director Shehbaz Serwer visited different eateries and milk sale points and imposed fine of Rs1 lakh and fifteen thousand on 12 food points collectively.

The crackdown against substandard food sellers would continue on daily basis to check quality of food, the spokesman added.