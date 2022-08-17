UrduPoint.com

PFA Fined 21 Food Outlets

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2022 | 01:30 PM

PFA fined 21 food outlets

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday imposed fine on 21 food points over violations in the division.

According to the PFA officials,the food safety teams, under the supervision of Additional director (operation) PFA Muhammad Umar Farooq, conducted raids at 4 dairy shops,3 sweets shops,4 grocery stores, 4 hotels, 2 chicken shops,1 fast food point and a bakery in the division, and imposed a fine amounting to Rs 257,000 over poor cleanliness arrangements, incomplete medical certificate, adulteration and sub-standard milk storage.

Meanwhile, the team have also got registered a case of the owner of a dairy shop in concerned police station.

The teams of Punjab Food Authority discarded 245 liters of adulterated milk and 19-liter unhygienic water,while notices were also served to 108 owners of food points for selling sub-standard and hygienic foods.

