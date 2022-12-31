UrduPoint.com

PFA Fined 3688 Food Points During Year 2022

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 31, 2022 | 04:50 PM

PFA fined 3688 food points during year 2022

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) here on Saturday issued its annual report for the year 2022.

PFA spokesman said that 24273 food points were checked while 3688 fined on different violations while 90 food outlets closed by PFA, on temporary basis.

The PFA also got registered 73 FIRs against the violators.

Meanwhile, 37820 liter adulterated milk, 27130 liter un-hygienic cold drinks, 2262 liter cooking oil and 4947 kg grams-flour was disposed off during the same period.

The PFA also wasted 4563 kg adulterated spices and 5 mounds of un-hygienic meat, thespokesman concluded.

Related Topics

Punjab Oil Same

Recent Stories

Babar Azam reviews match drawn between Pakistan, N ..

Babar Azam reviews match drawn between Pakistan, New Zealand

1 hour ago
 vivo V25 Series Launching Soon in Pakistan

Vivo V25 Series Launching Soon in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 PCB announces free entry for fans for the second T ..

PCB announces free entry for fans for the second Test

2 hours ago
 Govt to outsource three major airports to Int'l op ..

Govt to outsource three major airports to Int'l operators

2 hours ago
 Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes northern Chile

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes northern Chile

2 hours ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler lauds emirate&#039;s achievem ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler lauds emirate&#039;s achievements in 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.