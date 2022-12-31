PFA fined 3688 food points during year 2022

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) here on Saturday issued its annual report for the year 2022.

PFA spokesman said that 24273 food points were checked while 3688 fined on different violations while 90 food outlets closed by PFA, on temporary basis.

The PFA also got registered 73 FIRs against the violators.

Meanwhile, 37820 liter adulterated milk, 27130 liter un-hygienic cold drinks, 2262 liter cooking oil and 4947 kg grams-flour was disposed off during the same period.

The PFA also wasted 4563 kg adulterated spices and 5 mounds of un-hygienic meat, thespokesman concluded.