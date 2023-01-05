UrduPoint.com

PFA Fined 4317 Units, Issued 22,378 Warnings In Division In 2022

Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2023 | 07:03 PM

PFA fined 4317 units, issued 22,378 warnings in division in 2022

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) checked 31,871 food points, issued 22,378 warning notices and imposed fine on 4,317 units on adulteration in Faisalabad division during the year 2022

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) checked 31,871 food points, issued 22,378 warning notices and imposed fine on 4,317 units on adulteration in Faisalabad division during the year 2022.

The PFA teams got cases registered against 94 food outlets on serious nature violations and closed down production of 258 units till improvement.

A spokesperson for PFA said here Thursday, the PFA inspected 299,829 liters of milk in 1,517 vehicles out of which milk in 222 vehicles disposed of due to adulteration/poor quality.

They also checked vegetables cultivated on 143 acres of land of which vegetable crops being cultivated over 6 acres of land with dirty and polluted water were destroyed through machinery.

As many as 36,000 liters adulterated milk; 22,000 liters poor quality cooking oil; 24,000 liters fake beverages and 2,000 kg adulterated spices were also dumped by the teams during the year. 43,000 kg Murabajat; 800 kg sweets, 50,000 sachets of Gutka besides 6,000 broken eggs were also disposed of during the period.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Poor Punjab Water Fine Vehicles

Recent Stories

FNC to discuss two draft laws on private health fa ..

FNC to discuss two draft laws on private health facilities, practice of certain ..

9 minutes ago
 Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Cup kicks off at Seih ..

Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Cup kicks off at Seih Assalam on Saturday

24 minutes ago
 Capacity building workshop for teachers organized

Capacity building workshop for teachers organized

9 minutes ago
 AJK-PM pays surprise visit to hospital & P.S

AJK-PM pays surprise visit to hospital & P.S

9 minutes ago
 Over 23.5 million passengers came to Dubai through ..

Over 23.5 million passengers came to Dubai through various ports in 2022

9 minutes ago
 IT ministry seeks stakeholders' feedback on Infras ..

IT ministry seeks stakeholders' feedback on Infrastructure Sharing Framework

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.