PFA fined 4317 units, issued 22,378 warnings in division in 2022

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) checked 31,871 food points, issued 22,378 warning notices and imposed fine on 4,317 units on adulteration in Faisalabad division during the year 2022

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) checked 31,871 food points, issued 22,378 warning notices and imposed fine on 4,317 units on adulteration in Faisalabad division during the year 2022.

The PFA teams got cases registered against 94 food outlets on serious nature violations and closed down production of 258 units till improvement.

A spokesperson for PFA said here Thursday, the PFA inspected 299,829 liters of milk in 1,517 vehicles out of which milk in 222 vehicles disposed of due to adulteration/poor quality.

They also checked vegetables cultivated on 143 acres of land of which vegetable crops being cultivated over 6 acres of land with dirty and polluted water were destroyed through machinery.

As many as 36,000 liters adulterated milk; 22,000 liters poor quality cooking oil; 24,000 liters fake beverages and 2,000 kg adulterated spices were also dumped by the teams during the year. 43,000 kg Murabajat; 800 kg sweets, 50,000 sachets of Gutka besides 6,000 broken eggs were also disposed of during the period.