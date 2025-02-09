PFA Fines 255 Food Points
Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2025 | 08:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) imposed fine on 255 shopkeepers in addition to sealing foodpoints and seizing adulterated milk here on Sunday.
A spokesman said that the PFA teams checked 23,000 litres of milk in 87 vehicles early in the morning and seized 1,050 litres of spurious milk which was later on discarded.
The PFA teams also checked various food points and imposed a total fine of Rs.2.9 million on 255 shopkeepers on charge of selling unhygienic food items.
The teams also seized more than 200 kilogrammes of expired edible items in addition to 375 sachets of Gutka which were later on discarded, he added.
Recent Stories
Humanitarian aid entering Gaza insufficient to meet basic needs: Oxfam
Muslim Council of Elders condemns Israeli statements against Saudi Arabia
G42, Microsoft launch Responsible AI Foundation
Presidents of UAE, Guinea-Bissau discuss bilateral relations, exchange honours
Arab League condemns irresponsible Israeli statements about Saudi Arabia
Iraq condemns Israeli provocative statements against Saudi Arabia
Dubai welcomes 18.72 million international visitors in 2024, up 9% YoY
American University of Ras Al Khaimah hosts TEDx event
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Birzeit University’s centennial celebration
Department of Finance in Ajman organises 'Financial Innovation Hackathon'
UAE strengthens its global leadership in Artificial Intelligence
SPEA honours winners of 2nd Education Pioneers competition
More Stories From Pakistan
-
1,200 held over Kite Flying Prohibition Act violations6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan-Saudi Arabia to further strengthen digital, economic partnership: Shaza Fatima6 minutes ago
-
City experiences partly cloudy weather6 minutes ago
-
DG Khan police rescue 14-year-old girl6 minutes ago
-
PFA fines 255 food points6 minutes ago
-
Rs. 3.25m released for injured cops medical expenses16 minutes ago
-
Shab-e-Barat to be observed with religious devotion across nation16 minutes ago
-
Over 467,000 citizens benefit from Police Khidmat Marakaz16 minutes ago
-
Encroachments removed from Susan Road16 minutes ago
-
NDF Pakistan Participates in 1st Agro Livestock, Handicrafts Expo 202516 minutes ago
-
All Sindh Oil Millers, Oil Association discuss issues related to production16 minutes ago
-
Three days Indus River games festival concludes36 minutes ago