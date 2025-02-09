PFA fines 255 food points

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) imposed fine on 255 shopkeepers in addition to sealing foodpoints and seizing adulterated milk here on Sunday.

A spokesman said that the PFA teams checked 23,000 litres of milk in 87 vehicles early in the morning and seized 1,050 litres of spurious milk which was later on discarded.

The PFA teams also checked various food points and imposed a total fine of Rs.2.9 million on 255 shopkeepers on charge of selling unhygienic food items.

The teams also seized more than 200 kilogrammes of expired edible items in addition to 375 sachets of Gutka which were later on discarded, he added.