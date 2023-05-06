UrduPoint.com

PFA Fines 27 Canteens

Published May 06, 2023

PFA fines 27 canteens

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Sargodha launched a crackdown on school and college canteens across the division on Saturday to check quality of food items being sold there.

A spokesman said the PFA teams checked 121 canteens at different schools and colleges and imposed heavy fine on 27 over violation of the food laws.

The teams checked 70 canteens in Sargodha, 18 in Khushab, 24 in Bhakkar and nine in Mianwali and discarded 360 litres of adulterated cold drinks.

The PFA food safety teams also served 81 warning notices on canteens of schools and colleges.

