Open Menu

PFA Fines Against Food Adulteration

Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2024 | 04:20 PM

PFA fines against food adulteration

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continued action against food adulterants in DG Khan, Muzaffargarh and Rajanpur, according to the release.

A heavy fine was imposed on hotels, milk shops, bakeries where about 50 kg of filthy stuff of flat snacks was destroyed.

As per detail, a fine of over Rs.10,000 was imposed for unhygenic condition in different bakeries of DG Khan.

Similarly, three milk shops in Main Bazaar Alipur, Mohalla Bukhariwala, were fined worth Rs. 32,000 for selling water mixed milk and there was no record of the sale of milk found on the spot.

Rs. 15,000 fine was imposed to distributor unit in Grid Chowk Jatoi for selling bad stuff of the snack.

Rs. 12,000 was fined to the bakery unit in the town of Kot Addu for mixing untraceable ingredients in food preparation, storing food items on the ground.

A hospital canteen in Jatoi was fined worth Rs 10,000 for selling substandard cake juice.

Further, a well-known restaurant in Jampur was fined worth Rs 30,000 for using adulterated spices in food preparation and selling expired bread.

Related Topics

Punjab Water Fine Sale Muzaffargarh Rajanpur Jatoi Kot Addu Jampur Alipur

Recent Stories

Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Is ..

Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Islamabad

30 minutes ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates r ..

3 hours ago
 Qatar successfully defended his AFC Asian Cup Crow ..

Qatar successfully defended his AFC Asian Cup Crown

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Dialogue has focussed on enhancing women ..

Abu Dhabi Dialogue has focussed on enhancing women jobs along with mitigating la ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2024

8 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024

1 day ago
 Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning in ..

Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents

2 days ago
 Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results ..

Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC

2 days ago
 Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9

Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9

2 days ago
 Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings ..

Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan