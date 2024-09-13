PFA Fines Eatery At Private Educational Institute
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2024 | 03:10 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) imposed fine on an eatery at a private educational institute in Muzaffargarh for ignoring cleanliness and using substandard material.
According to official sources, the educational institute is situated in Deenpur village.
Following complaints, a PFA team visited the shop and found poor cleanliness arrangements and presence of insects. Substandard material was being used in preparation of many items. The team imposed Rs 20,000 fine on the shop owner and warned him of strict action if he did not improve cleanliness and food standards.
